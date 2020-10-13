Mobile Money services between MTN Uganda, Airtel Uganda restored

Mobile Money services between telecom companies MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda have been restored.

The services had been temporarily suspended due to a security breach at Pegasus Technologies Ltd, an aggregator.

MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda consequently suspended Mobile Money services shared between themselves temporarily.

According to a joint statement released the services have resumed effective today.

“MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda wish to inform the public and their

customers that mobile money services between the two networks have

resumed.

“Customers can now send and receive money across both networks.

“We apologise to all customers for any inconvenience this may have

caused and reiterate our commitment to delivering secure and seamless

mobile money services.”