Pastor Martin Ssempa blames the recent sex party arrests on Bad Black

Following the recent arrest of 21 suspects at a private house in Kireka during a sex party, renown city pastor Martin Ssempa has put the blame of the act on city socialite Bad Black.

Before blaming Bad Black, the outspoken city pastor first disclosed how he felt very irritated when he came across a clip that had females stripping naked during the party before police raided the scene.

He explained how the act was indeed a very sinful deed that promotes a lot of sexual immorality amongst the youth.

He castigated Bad Black for being the cause of such acts when he saw one of the female’s in the clip leaking her lips like how Bad Black always does.

He went on to mention how the females who were in the clip seemed to be Bad Black’s students.

The girls who were appeared in the sex party arrest video seem to be Bad Black students because of the way they were leaking their lips. Those habits I got to see them from Bad Black Pastor Martin Ssempa

VIDEO: Pastor Sempa calls Bad Black a 'bad role model' and blames her for the sex parties. #UncutXtra #SanyukaFfeNaawe pic.twitter.com/0CMIM33LBM — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) October 12, 2020

