Princess Amiirah gives life to God on ‘Gwembikwasizza’ | AUDIO

Singer Princess Amiirah has bounced back with a new gospel track titled ‘Gwembikwasizza’ where she testifies how God has done great and amazing things in her life.

The singer who was previously known for secular music with popular songs like Kagobako among others seems to have turned into gospel basing on her latest release.

While listening to the gospel song, Princess Amiirah starts off her song by declaring how she has fully surrendered her life and everything to Jesus Christ.

She goes on to note how whenever she felt down and disappointed in life, she went down on both her knees and prayed for mercy and God’s intervention in her life.

The beautiful song which is without a doubt sweet for worshipers’ ears was produced by Eno beats and written by Black Skin whereas the lyrical video done by Swaif M.

Take a listen to the song below:

Read Also: Gamit promises to ‘Follow’ lover anywhere she goes | AUDIO