Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny named on Grammy Awards consideration list

Solomon Mwesigwa
Wasafi Classic Baby trio Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, and Rayvanny are in seventh heaven after they made it to the Grammy Awards consideration list as the only East African artistes.

The elated musicians shared the amazing update on their social media pages requesting their fans and followers to support and show them love upon their new feat.

Diamond Platnumz is considered to be nominated in the Best Video of the year category for his two songs “Jeje” and “Baba Lao”.

Rayvanny was also considered for a nomination in the Best World Music Album of the year category for his music album titled Flower.

Zuchu, the newly signed artiste in WCB, is proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy Awards.

The trio who are now representing East Africa will be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The Voting will be done by Academy members.

Kuna hatua Mbalimbali ambazo lazima Mwanamuziki azipitie ili kuweza kufanikiwa kuingia kwenye kuwania Tuzo za Grammys ambazo kimsingi ni Tuzo Kubwa zaidi za Muziki Duniani . Hatua ya Kwanza ni Msanii kutuma kazi zake kwa Academy Ya Grammy ili ziweze kujadiliwa na Kamati maalumu ya waandaaji wa Tuzo hizo , kabla ya Majina yao kuingizwa rasmi kwenye Vipengele (Nomination) vya Tuzo hizo . Habari nzuri na Kubwa kwa Muziki wa Tanzania ni kuwa , Kwa Mara ya Kwanza Wanamuziki @diamondplatnumz , @rayvanny na @officialzuchu wamefanikiwa kuingia kwenye hatua ya kujadiliwa (Consideration ) kwa ajili ya kuingia kuwania Tuzo za Grammy . Zuchu ameingia kama Mwanamuziki Bora Chipukizi , Diamond ameingia kwenye Video Bora ya Mwaka kupitia Video za Baba Lao na Jeje , huku Rayvanny akiingia kwenye Album Bora ya Mwaka Duniani kupitia Album yake ya FLOWERS . Hivyo Wasanii hawa wanaungana na baadhi ya Wasanii wengine Duniani kusubiri Kura za Mapendekezo Kutoka Academy ya Grammy , na wakipitishwa basi wataingia Moja kwa Moja kuwania Tuzo hizi zenye heshima kubwa Ulimwenguni . Hongera sana @diamondplatnumz , @rayvanny na @officialzuchu kwa hatua hii Kubwa na Muhimu . #WasafiDigital

Congratulations to the trio!

