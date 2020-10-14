Wasafi Classic Baby trio Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, and Rayvanny are in seventh heaven after they made it to the Grammy Awards consideration list as the only East African artistes.

The elated musicians shared the amazing update on their social media pages requesting their fans and followers to support and show them love upon their new feat.

Diamond Platnumz is considered to be nominated in the Best Video of the year category for his two songs “Jeje” and “Baba Lao”.

Rayvanny was also considered for a nomination in the Best World Music Album of the year category for his music album titled Flower.

Zuchu, the newly signed artiste in WCB, is proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy Awards.

Kwa heshima kubwa msanii wenu nimependekezwa kuwania kwenye TUZO ZA GRAMMY kwenye kipengele cha THE BEST NEW ARTIST .



Hivyo basi kama wewe ni mmoja kati ya wanaoweza kupiga kura kama VOTING ACADEMY MEMBER basi nakuomba unipigie kura pic.twitter.com/OLjS3Fsyzt — Zuchu (@officialzuchu) October 11, 2020

The trio who are now representing East Africa will be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The Voting will be done by Academy members.

Congratulations to the trio!

