Eddy Kenzo counts his blessings in Blessed | AUDIO

Eddy Kenzo asks the listener to thank God for all the blessings received and to keep hopeful despite the toughness of the hustles of this world in his new song dubbed “Blessed”.

Eddy Kenzo has never lacked in terms of melody and vocals and his main criticism has been about composition in terms of lyricism and falling short of perfection when it comes to the English language.

In the new song, Kenzo expresses his multilingual attributes and melodic touch to his music in the smooth-flowing song which you will easily vibe with and sing along to.

The message in the lyrics is also relatable as the Big Talent Entertainment sings about how he thanks God for the daily blessings despite the harsh situations of the world.

The audio was produced by A Steyn and you can listen to it here:

