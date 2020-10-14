It’s just about four months to the 2021 general elections and every politician is doing all things possible to stay in favor of his voters. Hon. Muhammad Nsereko has hit studio to record a song.

As we approach the 2021 general elections, we are to witness the deepest of efforts as politicians go out of their comfort zones to please and win their voters’ trust to entrust them with their desired positions of leadership.

Today, we have already listened to different political songs from the president H.E Tibuhabura Museveni, NUP’s Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Kalifah Aganaga, Gravity Omutujju and so many others.

The latest to join the list of politicians to hit studio is Kampala Central Division Member of Parliament Hon. Muhammad Nsereko.

A video has been circulating on social media showing Muhammad Nsereko in a studio session with renown city audio producer Ronie.

The song is titled “Londa Nsereko” and it will be released soon.

