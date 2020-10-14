MultiChoice unveils first Ugandan FM radio station on DStv audio bouquet

MultiChoice Uganda the home of great Pay TV entertainment has unveiled the first Ugandan FM radio station on DStv audio bouquet.

Today MultiChoice has announced the addition of Radio One FM 90, one of Uganda’s most popular and first FM stations, onto the DStv audio channel bouquet.

The move is geared towards extending great Ugandan music and information to more listeners.

“Today we mark a major milestone at MultiChoice as we unveil the first Ugandan FM radio station onto the DStv audio bouquet, in line with our commitment to deliver great Uganda entertainment and accurate current affairs content to the rest of the world,” Mr. Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda said at the press launch of Radio One on DStv in Kampala on October 14th, 2020.

“The launch of this partnership demonstrates our resolve to explore and strengthen local media and content production partnerships that are aimed at delivering more value for money services to our customers in Uganda and beyond. The addition of Radio One to our bouquet of channels is in line with this strategic intent,” he explained.

“MultiChoice Uganda remains committed to driving the local content agenda by increasing the amount and mix of Ugandan and international TV and audio content.

“For customers who are ardent Radio One and DStv fans this coming together of our brands is a welcome colliding of universes and urge you to invite your friends and family to be part of this new radio experience.”

Mr. Elvis Kalema (RS Elvis), the Head of Programming Radio One, remarked; “We are excited and honored to be the first Ugandan FM radio station to be added to the DStv bouquet. This is a mark of confidence in the quality of content of Radio One by our audiences.”

“This milestone means that our audiences across Uganda now have an additional avenue to listen to their popular programs and shows on Radio One live from Kampala, Uganda.”