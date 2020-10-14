Tuff B to release song about ‘the struggle’ next month

In November, singer, NBS TV presenter and Dolphin Foundation proprietor Ssekidde Robert a.k.a Tuff B will be releasing his first song about the People Power struggle.

Cut Tuff B’s veins and you will see red – yes, red for People Power! The singer is more than just a die-hard for the struggle. He has made it clear to the world.

It’s hard and almost impossible to scroll through Tuff B’s social media accounts and fail to come across a post, photo, video or caption relating to the People Power struggle.

The former Gagamel singer is ready to contribute more to the Bobi Wine-led the struggle with a brand new song set to be released on 10th November 2020.

Tuff B revealed the news through his social media handles on Wednesday morning.

Where there’s no struggle, there’s no strength. If they block us on radio and on TV and can’t hear our voices online, let’s take the voice to the streets. 10th November 2020, we drop my first struggle beat. Tuff B

To-date, several politicians and musicians from the different political parties have already dropped political songs ahead of the 2021 elections. Kampala Central Division MP Muhammad Nsereko is also in studio.

