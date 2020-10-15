Producer Daddy Andre’s ex-lover Angella Katatumba has revealed that she is totally unbothered by rumors that the talented producer ballooned fellow singer Nina Roz.

Katatumba spoke about the rumors saying that she doesn’t care what is happening between the two personalities following reports that the pair held a private Kukyala ceremony a few weeks ago.

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut, Katatumba went on to note how she doesn’t feel hurt or even concerned by Daddy Andre’s deeds, asserting how her relationship with him was done and dusted many months ago.

She further stung Daddy Andre saying he wasn’t good enough for her but he is perfect for Nina Roz through the phrase; “One man’s eat is another man’s poison”.

Katatumba also requested reporters stop always bringing up her broken relationship with Andre revealing how she is enjoying her new love life with someone else that the public will get to know soon.

I don’t even think about Daddy Andre but it is you guys who are always thinking about him. Whatever he does, doesn’t hurt or concern me at all and let me also think that whatever I do doesn’t offend him. Daddy Andre and Nina Roz’s pregnancy and Kukyala rumors I don’t care about it because they say one man’s eat is another man’s poison. So he wasn’t good enough for me but he is perfect for her. So I don’t care whatever happens between the two and you know I moved on long time ago and now am in a different relationship for like months now. Angella Katatumba

