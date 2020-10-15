Former Baboon Forest Entertainment rapper Rowland Kaiza a.k.a Big Tril, who last year had a very huge hit across the African continent dubbed Parte After Parte, has vowed never to troll Arsenal again.

The Ugandan rapper made the vow after the 13-time Premier league title winners unveiled their latest signing from Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey while playing his song in the background.

Upon watching the clip, the elated rapper quickly took to his social media pages and made the plea after his song played at the Emirates Stadium unveiling room for the first time.

I’II never troll Arsenal again. They used my song to unveil the new signing Thomas Partey. Big Tril

lol I’ll never troll Arsenal again 😂😂😂 They used my song to unveil the new signing Thomas Partey 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬😤 🚀 — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) October 14, 2020

This is not the first time that Big Tril’s song has been endorsed by western countries and by renown celebrities, it should be remembered that last year Cardi B grooved to the track while celebrating her birthday.

