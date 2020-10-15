Kabareebe Models 4 Charity and DK Branding Coach CEO Doreen Kabareebe dropped the bomb revealing that she is a virgin and that the first man to sleep with her will be her husband.

With her semi-nude photos trending online and being picked to represent Uganda at the Ms World International beauty pageant, Kabareebe is back where she belongs – in the headlines.

While appearing in an interview with NBS TV’s Lord Kaiyz, the former Miss Uganda contestant revealed that she is not bothered by the criticism that comes her way for being nude during her modeling photoshoots.

She noted that most of these photoshoots have concepts created by the photographers and she only steps in as the bold model who can execute the ideas at hand.

In the same interview, Kabareebe revealed that she has never had sex despite being having lived a life of fame within the entertainment industry.

I decided that I was not gonna have sex before marriage. The way my parents raised me am not even a sex person. The (first) person I will have sex with will be the person that will marry me. I’m virgin. Doreen Kabareebe

Yes and I do not fornicate.The Spirit of God living in me is greater than all things. https://t.co/RqO50DM0jO — Doreen Kabareebe (@Dkbrandingcoach) October 14, 2020

Kabareebe is aware that her revelation will not be easily accepted by the public because of the nature of her lifestyle and her photos that trend online but she is virgin and does not fornicate.

“I’m virgin, I do not fornicate, men do not play around with me. I see a lot of girls who are single mothers and it hurts me as a person because am supporting many girls,” Kabareebe added.

