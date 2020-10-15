I fancy a collabo with Bobi Wine, Kenzo, and Wizkid – Felista Di Superstar

Youngster rapper Felista Di Superstar has disclosed that her dream in the music industry is to hit the studio with Bobi Wine, Eddy Kenzo and Nigerian superstar Wizkid to record a groundbreaking collabo.

The talented rapper made her dream know in an interview with Andrew Luzze after he asked her whether she has any plans of dropping a joint track with any of her fellow youngster rappers.

Felista had a bigger vision, revealing that her plans are not to hit studios with fellow youngsters but with music giants in Africa including Wizkid, Eddy Kenzo and Bobi Wine.

When asked why her vision is that mature, she reasoned that those are the artistes who inspire her to continue doing what does even when she is feeling low. She revealed that she is motivated by their background hustle.

She further added that if Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine offered her a collabo at the same time, she would first hook up Bobi Wine since he always fights for the oppressed adding how she wants to be a superstar like him.

If Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool offered me a collabo at the same time, I would opt for Bobi Wine first and later on in the future also accept Bebe Cool’s offer. Felista Di Superstar

Read Also: Fan from USA blesses Felista Di Superstar with DStv decoder