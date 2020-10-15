Ugandans react to ‘harsh’ sentence issued to Kireka sex party attendees

After being presented at the Kira Chief Magistrates’ court, eleven suspects from the Kireka sex party were convicted and charged and served with 7 years’ imprisonment. Several Ugandans oppose the judgment.
On Saturday 10th October 2020, 21 suspects were arrested by Kampala Metropolitan Police after being found participating in a sex party in Kireka.
On Wednesday, eleven of the arrested 21 Kireka sex party suspects were charged and convicted by Grade One Magistrate, Joan Aciro, of Kira Chief Magistrates’ Court having pleaded guilty on their own plea.
Several Ugandans and citizens from other countries, through social media, have strongly opposed the judgement and sentence that was passed onto the eleven suspects.
We take a look at some of those reactions off Twitter below:
