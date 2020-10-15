Ugandans react to ‘harsh’ sentence issued to Kireka sex party attendees

After being presented at the Kira Chief Magistrates’ court, eleven suspects from the Kireka sex party were convicted and charged and served with 7 years’ imprisonment. Several Ugandans oppose the judgment.

On Saturday 10th October 2020, 21 suspects were arrested by Kampala Metropolitan Police after being found participating in a sex party in Kireka.

On Wednesday, eleven of the arrested 21 Kireka sex party suspects were charged and convicted by Grade One Magistrate, Joan Aciro, of Kira Chief Magistrates’ Court having pleaded guilty on their own plea.

Several Ugandans and citizens from other countries, through social media, have strongly opposed the judgement and sentence that was passed onto the eleven suspects.

We take a look at some of those reactions off Twitter below:

All the words I have to say about this are harsh.

I think of 14 year old Janet whose assaulter is out there still serving the army.

I think of Tracy whose assaulter is worked with the police and imprisoned her and her family. All they are left with is to hide.

I HATE IT HERE

The entire list reads of women? Were there no men at this party? Why aren't they also part of this? But also 7000 girls got pregnant during lockdown. Where are the cases brought against those who defiled and raped. The scales of lady justice are so imbalanced.

When 11 and 14 year olds are raped and forced to undergo unsafe abortions that's okay. But consensual adult sex is where we draw the line.

Uganda's judicial system puzzles me. Rapists, murderers, defilers, thieves of public funds walk free. People at a consensual sex party get 7yrs.

Make it make sense!

So we are going to arrest people who engaged in consensual sex but when it's rape, it's either crickets, the rapist cries defamation, where is the evidence, "she was asking for it" and other stories?

This country…

Also, are they lesbians, coz I don't see men being charged too.

Uganda is really useless . People embezzling billions from the poorest of the poor get cautions while adults engaging in consensual sex get seven years. If you support this pea brained bullshit , please unfollow me .

