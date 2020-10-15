A group of Audio Producers has rubbished UPRS’ decision to appoint Justin Basiima a.k.a Justin Bas as a board member in charge of music production and producers.

A few days ago, the Uganda Performing Rights Association (UPRS) distributed different positions on the board to the stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

NBS TV presenter and music manager Justin Bas was voted as the board member in charge of music producers allover the country, a position he gladly accepted.

On Wednesday, however, members of the Audio Producers Association Uganda met and resolved to reject Justin Bas’ representation.

The producers who included Artin, Rinex, Crouch, Diggy Baur, Ian Pro, among others questioned how a person who has never produced a single song can represent them in such an office.

They noted that Justin Bas was the wrong choice because he does not understand what the producers go through in their business and hence cannot be the one to solve their problems.

“UPRS voted but we as producers were given someone we don’t even know to represent us. He is not even our member, we don’t know which music he has ever produced. This is one of the things that show how our job has been totally violated,” revealed one of the producers.

Producers have many challenges and the reason for any leadership position is to make sure that such challenges are solved. The reason we want to vote representatives who understand our business is so that our grievances and challenges can be solved. Artin Pro during an interview with NBS Tv

Producer Artin and Fik Fameica in studio

The producers have now threatened to boycott UPRS’ activation if their matter is not solved by placing a person who understands their challenges on the board.

About UPRS:

Uganda Performing Right Society is a society that was formed in 1985 by authors (mainly musicians) to advance the cause of copyright administration in Uganda.

It is registered with the Registrar of Companies as a Company Limited by Guarantee having no share Capital, in other words it belongs to all of its members.

UPRS is recognized by the Government as a Collecting Society and it is a Member of the Confederation of International Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC).

We are yet to get a statement from the UPRS regarding the stand taken by the producers. We shall keep you updated on the issues as they unfold.

Read Also: UMA to streamline UPRS for best interests of the music industry – Ykee Benda