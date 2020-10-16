Anita Fabiola distances self from pregnancy rumors

Former NBS TV Katch Up presenter Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa has refuted rumors making rounds suggesting that she was ballooned by her hubby Mark Ronald.

The media personality who took a break from mainstream media refuted the reports during an interview with One Lord Kaiyz on NBS TV UnCut as she displayed her flat tummy.

When asked where the rumors emerged from, Fabiola responded saying she had no idea about them.

I have no clue or idea about rumors that claim that am pregnant. However, I will have kids in the near future though I won’t mention the number of children I would like to have. Anita Fabiola

Before displaying her flat tummy, the 26-year-old also revealed why she was no longer on TV of late saying she took a break to regroup.

She, however, promised that she will be bouncing back on set in a few months time with a new TV show which she switched to on NBS TV.

