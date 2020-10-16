Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover Hamisa Mobetto opened up about how she went through a series of miscarriages before giving birth to their son Dylan.

In an interview on Diamond’s Wasafi radio The Switch show, the former video vixen-turned-singer stressed that before they welcomed their son, she experienced three painstaking miscarriages.

Hamisa Mobetto first explained how her first miscarriage happened while she was on a vacation with Diamond abroad.

She then got pregnant for the WCB boss for a second and a third time, miscarrying the pregnancies again and fortunately, on their fourth attempt, they had their son Dylan.

Kabla sijamzaa Dylan niiwai kupata ujauzito, three pregnancies ambapo nilipata ujauzito wa kwanza ulitoka, tulisafiri sijui tunaenda nchi gani mimba ikatoka bahati mbaya. Nikaja nikapata ya pili, ikatoka, ya tatu ikatoka. Ni period ambayo tulikuwa Pamoja. Dylan alikuwa mimba ya nne so tulikuwa wote na ujauzito wote tulikuwa Pamoja mpaka siku ambayo mimi naenda kujifungua. Kwa hiyo I feel like kama kuna binadamu alikuwa na uhakika kwamba ule mtoto ni wa kwake, basi yeye ni number moja. Hamisa Mobetto

Hamisa Mobetto also disclosed that Diamond Platnumz asked her to have a DNA test to ascertain whether Dylan was his son, which they did and it turned out a100% match.

She furthermore noted that she requested for the DNA test to be done to cool down the accusations as Dylan was being linked to many men including Kenyan singer turned politician, Jaguar, who is the current Starehe MP.

Tukaenda tukapima DNA nadhani walichukua vipimo vinne kila mtu (mama, baba na mtoto) tukasign pale ivo wakasema tusubirie sijui ni 2 or 3 weeks so tukasubiria majibu yakatoka mtoto akatoka kwa asilimia zote ni mtoto wake na ikaishia hivyo. Na kwa kweli wakati tunaelekea hospitali alikuwa anajiskia vibaya. It was very sad for me to watch as a mother kwa sababu as a mother ni mimi natakiwa nijiskie vibaya. Hamisa Mobetto

