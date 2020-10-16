I am very single, only in love with Jesus – Martha Kay

Apart from Jesus, Martha Kay Kagimba is not in love with anybody. She, however, left hints of soon getting back in the game as she reveals that she is “open to love”.

If A Pass is reading this, he will need a set of wipes or a handkerchief for the tears about to roll down his cheeks because despite his publicly proclaimed love for Martha, the Actress denies being in love with anyone.

During an interview with Spark TV on Thursday evening, the entertainer denied being in love with anyone but Jesus.

When the question, “Are you in love again?” was popped, Martha Kay had this to say:

“In love? I’m not, unfortunately,” revealed Martha Kay. When the interviewer further asked if she was seeing anyone, the jolly Actor replied, “only Jesus!”…and laughed it off.

I’m not in love but I’m open to love. Anytime now, I’ll be letting you know. I am very single..very! Martha Kay

The Range Rover girl is open to love guys, do something!

