Kapa Cat shows off curves and tattoos in new photos

Local singer Kapa Cat shows off her large tattoos, thighs and curves in new photos.

Tumusiime Catherine, popularly known by her stage name Kapa Cat, is a Dancehall and Reggae Artist. In her projects released so far, she fuses Afro-pop with Dancehall to create a unique sound.

Her songs including Sikyo, Understand, Nasanga Love, Nonsense, Kapa Ojimanyi, among others have won her a following of music fans from across East Africa.

Kapa Cat is not only appreciated for music but her daring fashion sense and outspoken personality. Her well-toned body must as well have contributed to the several males in her fan base.

In new posts shared across her social media platforms, the singer shows off what her momma gave her and her most prized body art – the rose flower tattoo on her left thigh.

“I am Breakfast, I am Lunch, I am Dinner, I am Kapa,” read the caption on the photos which she shared alongside a date; 7th November and the hashtag #DineWithKapaCat.

Could she be lining up a concert? We shall reveal the confirmation soon. For now, take a look at the photos below:





