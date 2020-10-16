Sama Sojah reverberates in new song titled ‘Money’ | AUDIO

Red Zone Music Africa singer Sama Sojah, real name Kizito Ivan Tony, continues to win more music lovers’ hearts with this brand new song titled “Money”.

Now under the dual management of Red Zone Music and former Goodlyfe crew manager Chagga Geoffrey, Sama Sojah seems settled and readier to take on the industry than before.

With previous songs like Nnyonyi Nyange, Akaama, Essubi, Akadde, among others, Sama Sojah has made it obvious that song writing, melody and vibes are in his DNA.

He continues to show that through thee depth of the lyrics of his new song dubbed ‘Money’ on which he sings about money in a relatable, daily life point of view.

The song was produced by Dr. Fizol and the visuals should be on their way. For now, enjoy the lyrics below:

