Sasha Brighton pens an emotional letter appreciating Shonga

Former Da NU Eagles singer Sasha Brighton Karungi has shared a lovely and an emotional letter appreciating her hubby Herbert Shonga for the support he has shown her in life.

The Kambite singer began by explaining that the two met after she quit Da NU Eagles band. Then Shonga promised to help her with her music career because he deeply loved her music so much and believed in her talent.

However, life turned out to be harsh and rough for the pair in 2019 when Shonga lost most of his property like cars and businesses after his ex-lover Dorothy Shonga filed for divorce and the two part ways.

Despite the troublesome year, the two remained intact amidst rumors that they were on the verge of separating since Shonga had run broke.

The pair who were also expecting twins showed solidarity to each other and stuck to their promises until the storm passed. Having found their footing, the overwhelmed Sasha Brighton found it wise to heap praise upon Shonga in a lengthy post on Facebook.

Basing on the post, it clearly indicates how Sasha seems to have found her perfect match in life.

When I left the Nu Eagles I met this amazing person in my life, He promised to help me musically which he did because he loved my ‘Kambite’ song so much. 2019 was a very rough and tough year for both of us mainly him but do u know what, he never gave up. He lost his cars and businesses because of some reasons some of u know and the rest don’t but he never gave up on me neither my career, he could go with me everywhere studio, shows, he supported me wholeheartedly because he never wanted anything in return, in short, he did everything he could in his capacity. If he had 1000 in his pockets he gave me the 900 and he remained with 100. Many always reminded him of a mistake he was making they told him how I’m gonna leave him since we musicians like they say we are users, a lot was said about me but words didn’t move him he continued supporting me the same to me. Many reminded me of how I was making a mistake fronting a man in public, how my career is going down because of him, nga bwansudde, nti omuyimbi omukazzi bwalagga omusajja in public that will be the end of her naye byonna sabifaako, u don’t know what this person u say that ansudde musically byankoledde in these two years we’ve been together musically naye alina mu kumagezi asobola okukitegeera nokukiraba. At the end of the day era omukazi olina kufumbirwa and what I realized is: ur fans will love you for who you are. Hebert, I wanna appreciate you in these two years I’ve been with you I don’t regret a thing but I appreciate the effort jontademu you’ve really sacrificed a lot for me era nsiima byonna byonkoledde newendigenda wa ndi kusiima. U know the truth down in ur heart nti am not a user, a few people I’ve interacted with the know-how good u are to me, the good words I tell them about you how you love my career more than I do. How u wanna see me shine more than any other person’s words can’t express it all because I have a lot to write but just know I appreciate you in my life. Sasha Brighton Kalungi

Read Also: Singer Sasha Brighton rues the day she lost her twins