Vampino is BACK! Watch the visuals of his new song ‘Hey Mama’

When did you last hear a song from Vampino? Well, he is BACK! The former Swangz Avenue singer has returned in a brand new Dancehall jam titled “Hey Mama”.

Vampino, born Elvis Kirya, was one half of the duo “Benon and Vampos” back in the day. He was signed to Swangz Avenue and was one of the pioneer members of the now notable music label.

Before going AWOL, the rough-voiced Dancehall and Reggae singer had blessed us with several hit songs including; Kwekunyakunya, Smart Wire, Linda, A Wah Do Dem, Love 2 Dance, Wanji, among many others.

After a while out of action, the lanky singer is back with a song that you might quickly add to your playlist. In Hey Mama, Vampino shows off lots of experience in terms of lyricism and melody.

If you are listening to Vampino for the very first time, in this song, you may think he was backed up by Jose Chameleone. The two have top respect for each other and the former seems to have picked up so much inspiration.

The visuals were directed by Allan Soja and Vampino shows off the great actor and performer that he has always been in the new video. Take a gaze below:

Read Also: All I want is a pay cheque to campaign for any politician – Vampino