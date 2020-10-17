Singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq has shared the audio to his brand new single titled “Don’t Be Like”. Listen to it here first.

On this new song, John Blaq continues a trail that he has been blazing from the evening of 2018, singing in his trademark style pairing it with a deeply-layered Afrobeat groove with lyrics of strong love.

Don’t Be Like is inspired by the teachings from Bobi Wine and Barbie’s true love story and while listening to the jam, John Blaq is heard requesting and pleading to be best friend to his crush and also get to know where she stays.

The audio was produced by Producer Diggy Baur and visuals will be dropping in the coming few weeks. Enjoy and groove to the song here;

