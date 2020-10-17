Lyrical Mycheal drops ‘Niwowe Mbona’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Uprising singer Christian Micheal Jacobs Omunyokol, better known by stage name Lyrical Mycheal has shared the visuals to his brand new song dubbed Niwowe Mbona.

Niwowe Mbona is a word borrowed from Rwanda which means “I Have My Eyes On You”. Basing on the song, Lyrical Micheal speaks about a woman that he considers and has the qualities that strike him.

The most amazing and important thing is that the woman is also God Fearing something that makes him get goosebumps whenever he sets his eyes on her.

He goes on to add that if by any chance God happens to unite them as a couple, it will be a miracle and dream come true.

Lyrical Mycheal hails from Wuluguma Music label. He started his musical career in 2015 and has big hopes of being one of the superstars that Uganda is going to be proud of in the near future.

The song was produced by Skills while the video was shot and directed by Wokko Derrick Tolltape films. Watch the beautiful visuals below.

Read Also: CRUSHING: Hip-hop gospel artist yearns to meet Irene Ntale