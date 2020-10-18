Gossip

Big Tril warns critics against diverting youngster rapper Lil K from his style

Solomon Mwesigwa
Rapper Rowland Kaiza a.k.a Big Tril has warned music critics against diverting youngster rapper Lil K from rapping in English to Luganda.

The Striker Entertainment rapper made the request after the youngster put up a splendid freestyle session in his first interview at NBS TV After 5 show during his unveiling in the rap game.

Upon requesting that the youngster shouldn’t be diverted from his mastered craft, talent and flows, the impressed Big Tril disclosed how in a few years Lil K will be ruling the rap game in the +256.

Talented Kid …Now please..don’t tell him to switch up his style to rap in Luganda..(not everyone is meant to be a fresh kid) he already got flow, a few more years and he’ll be running the rap game.

Big Tril

