David Lutalo and B2C Entertainment drop ‘Awo’ visuals

The B2C Entertainment trio has had a favorably great year so far. With Munda still a big hit, they add yet another probable hit song in Awo featuring David Lutalo.

David Lutalo’s talent vocally and as a Songwriter can never be despised. He is one of the finest at what he does – and he knows it!

His ‘Tugende’ concert at Hotel Africana in January, before the world was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, was sold out – one of the best concerts we have had this year. Only Cindy’s could beat it.

Unlike in past years, however, not much music has bee released by the Da Hares singer this year. Just a few song that have not really dominated the airwaves if we are to go by his own set standards.

The song produced by Artin is a smooth flowing Zouk song, very much in the comfort zone of David Lutalo. The B2C/Kampala Boys tame their vibrant music styles to match Lutalo’s.

The visuals are quite something to watch, so much action, color, fashion and dance all happening under the direction of award-winning videographer Sasha Vybz. Take a gaze:

