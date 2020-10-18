Julius Kyazze reportedly “too occupied” to take on UPRS board position

The revamped Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) will have to look for someone else to fill a top position on the board after Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze turned down their off noting that he is “too occupied”.

In July, the James Wasula-led UPRS board that had lasted too long was disbanded by the Uganda National Culture Forum with question marks being placed on how the body was poorly being ran.

The Uganda Musicians Association in collaboration with Uganda Registration Services Bureau then decided to form a new board to run all the arts-related issues.

In a special general meeting held last week, some names were submitted to be part of the board including Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze’s name.

Several reports, however, note that Kyazze turned down the offer. Part of his reasons is that he is a little too busy to settle down for a position on UPRS board.

“They had contacted me earlier but I told them I would get back to them, which I didn’t do unfortunately, so maybe they thought my silence was some kind of approval so they included my name and when I tried getting back to them, I didn’t succeed but the truth is I am so busy and cannot find time for them,” Kyazze said according to Sqoop.

Kyazze also reportedly emphasized that for one to be considered for a position on the board, he has to formally submit his interest in writing asking for the particular position, something he didn’t do.

This is not the first time the Swangz CEO is turning down an offer of the kind. He was selected to be the chairman of the Ugandan Musicians Association a few years ago but he submitted his resignation after just a few months in office.

Well, he is a busy man whose decision deserves to be respected!

