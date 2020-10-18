Martha Mukisa sings about her lover’s ex-lover in ‘Ex Wo’ | AUDIO

Black Magic Entertainment songstress Martha Mukisa continues a comfortable streak in her career with a brand new song titled “Ex Wo”.

With songs like Kikomando, International Local, Ssebo and Come To Mummy already doing well in her not so exposed music career, Martha Mukisa can say she is a star for the future.

She is not just about to put the foot off the gas as she drops yet another song titled ‘Ex Wo’. Like the title goes, in the new song, Martha Mukisa wonders how her lover’s ex-lover feels when she looks at him.

The smooth-flowing song was produced by Steyn. The lyrics in the song are quite straight forward. She confesses her love and promises to stick to her lover and never to let go.

Steyn does well to create a comfortable space for Martha’s vocals and the backup vocals add the feels to the song that you might want to add to your playlist.

Take a listen:

