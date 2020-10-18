On Saturday, Julius Kyazze held nothing back as he took NTV Uganda presenter Dagy Nyce back to school on the topic of the internet usage landscape in Africa.

Dagy Nyce, real name Ngobi Isubikalu Douglas, was one of the panelists on the Reach A Hand Performing Artists Conference which was held at Victoria University on Thursday.

In part of his submissions, Dagy Nyce noted how Tanzanian artistes are bigger than Ugandan artistes because of their numbers on different social media and music streaming platforms including YouTube.

While replying to Galaxy FM boss Innocent Nahabwe’s Facebook post about the topic, Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze expressed his disappointment in Dagy Nyce for making such a statement.

Kyazze was disappointed in how Dagy Nyce belittled the likes of Bebe Cool and Juliana Kanyomozi for having low numbers on streaming sites yet they have been in the business longer than the likes of Diamond Platnumz.

“Dougy Nice, I didn’t get a chance to chat with you but I watched you mislead the audience on issues of artists and their low streaming numbers. You belittled people like Moses Bebecool Ssali and Juliana Kanyomozi for having very low numbers yet they have been here for long. You compared them to Diamond Platinumz,” Kyazze noted.

The Swangz Avenue CEO urged the presenter to stop misleading the audience because the demographics are totally different in relation to the population of Tanzania and Nigeria which still lead Uganda in terms of numbers of internet users.

I felt this came from a place of unawareness of the internet usage landscape in Africa but unfortunately the audience seemed to have believed you. Julius Kyazze | CEO Swangz Avenue

“Uganda’s internet penetration is under 9m compared to TZ’s 24m. Nigeria has over 70m internet users. So let’s us work with our artists to uplift them and forge ways to grow rather than belittle them for some cheap clout.” Kyazze added.

If Dagy Nyce didn’t pick a lesson from the above advice, we do not know who will teach him best.

