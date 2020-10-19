Hint after hint, Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan keeps revealing how his on and off relationship with Sheilah Gashumba could be over – for good!

By now, you must be already fed up of the headline; “Sheilah Gashumba ends relationship with God’s Plan”. Now, it’s the other way around but nothing conclusive yet.

Through his Snapchat and Instagram accounts, God’s Plan spent his Sunday dropping hints on how he feels like he “just escaped from prison.”

Prior to the Snapchat posts, God’s Plan shared a photo of himself with his baby mama and their children on Instagram and attached love emojis.

For the rest of the evening, he spent it with his male friends; Ed Cheune and Don Bahati at the bar, popping champagne and showing off their expensive watches and cars.

Other reports suggest that he was rather celebrating the full recovery of his family members who recently tested positive for Coronavirus.

Well, we await to see what comes of this. Nothing about this relationship can ever be concluded before any of them clears the air.

