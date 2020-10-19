Gossip

I’ve never felt protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

In efforts to fight and end gender-based violence amongst African families, Kenyan – American born singer Victoria Kimani has disclosed how she has never felt safe or protected by African men.

The singer opened up about her insecurities with African men through a series of rants on her Twitter account as she relayed how African men don’t value women.

I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope.

Victoria Kimani

The singer furthermore disclosed how African men break down women to sizes that serve only their interests.

The outspoken and bitter Victoria Kimani also unapologetically warned men of how women are not punching bags and sex toys whereas telling whoever cared to listen to have some common sense.

