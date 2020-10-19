I’ve never felt protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

In efforts to fight and end gender-based violence amongst African families, Kenyan – American born singer Victoria Kimani has disclosed how she has never felt safe or protected by African men.

The singer opened up about her insecurities with African men through a series of rants on her Twitter account as she relayed how African men don’t value women.

I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope. Victoria Kimani

I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope — VICTORIA KIMANI 💸 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 18, 2020

The singer furthermore disclosed how African men break down women to sizes that serve only their interests.

The outspoken and bitter Victoria Kimani also unapologetically warned men of how women are not punching bags and sex toys whereas telling whoever cared to listen to have some common sense.

African men reduce their women … constantly. Break them down to a size that serves them only. — VICTORIA KIMANI 💸 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 18, 2020

It’s in your Dna …. you can’t help it. — VICTORIA KIMANI 💸 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 18, 2020

African women are Not your punching bag…not your sex toy, not your ego boosters, not your servant and certainly, not your enemy. — VICTORIA KIMANI 💸 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 18, 2020

Read Also: Victoria Kimani claps back at fan who tells her to hit the gym