Pastor Ssempa wants to offer Doreen Kabareebe a certificate of virginity

Since last week, city model Doreen Kabareebe has been making headlines for revealing that she is still a virgin and the man to marry her will be the first man she will sleep with.

Her revelation sparked off mixed reactions online with many disagreeing with her revelation following the infamous photo where she was snapped ‘pantyless’ with Jose Chameleone during a concert in 2011.

Also, the semi-nude photos that she shared on her socials continued to spark doubt among her followers.

As others were busy pinning Doreen to the wall during Saturday’s UnCut Sabula show, pastor Martin Ssempa looked for a positive side from her semi-nude photos.

He believes that Doreen Kabareebe’s revelation is a gesture of good motives and he promised to offer her a certificate of virginity.

