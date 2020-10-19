It is a day of happiness in the Team No Sleep camp as their queen Sheebah Karungi becomes the latest Ugandan celebrity to hit 1 million followers on her Facebook page.

1 million followers on Facebook is still a big feat for several African stars and Sheebah could not hide her happiness as soon as she realized that her official Facebook page had notched a million followers.

She spread the good news across her other social media pages as she thanked the Sheebaholics for making it happen.

“My Sheebaholics fam on facebook growing bigger & bigger! 1MfollowersOnFB Mbagala bitasangika. May God bless you all abundantly,” wrote Sheebah.

Sheebah joins the 1M league with the likes of Bobi Wine, Eddy Kenzo, Anne Kansiime, and Juliana Kanyomozi.

Sheebah also boasts 888k and 313k followers on Instagram and Twitter respectively with 239k subscribers on YouTube. Congratulations Swagg Mama!

