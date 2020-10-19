Zex Bilangilangi believes “Bad Mind Can’t” | VIDEO

Firebase Singer and Songwriter Zex Bilangilangi worked with talented producer Zulitums on a brand new song titled “Bad Mind Can’t”. Watch the visuals here:

Zex is not really a new person in the industry but you could probably say his shine only began with the Ratata banger released at the start of this year.

There is something about his style of music and when you watch his videos, they are unique as well starting with his fashion which is greatly inspired by random paint thrown onto the cloth.

Zaex Bilangilangi and Zulitums

In Bad Mind Can’t, Zex sings about how he is protected from his haters each time he kneels and prays. It is a song he dedicates to the youths in the ghetto.

This one reflects my own life and i hope it inspires my fans out there especially children and young people from the ghettos and slums around the world, this song is yours. Ze Bilangilangi

“Badmind” is someone resentful of the fortune or success of others, wishing for their ruin, downfall, or/and failure. The visuals were directed by Jah Live. Take a gaze:

