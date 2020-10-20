Talent Africa and Guntalk City singer Beenie Gunter has erased any doubts that his fans and critics had concerning his past revelation of being a father soon by sharing a photo of his girlfriend’s baby bump.

In July, Beenie Gunter revealed to this website that he would be a father soon as his girlfriend identified as Nickie Berry was expecting.

The No Fear singer’s revelation came right at the time when he was facing heavy criticism for allegedly fathering a son with Fiona Akankwasa.

Nickie Berry and Beenie Gunter

The allegations were later put to bed when the DNA tests done at MBN clinic confirmed that the singer was not Jeremiah’s father.

On Tuesday morning, Beenie Gunter continued to show why he has always stood by his word. Through his Instagram, the singer showed why he believes he will be a father soon.

Beenie shared a photo of Nickie with her hand placed over her baby bump and added the caption; “You Deserve The World.”

Congratulations to the couple and we wish her a safe pregnancy and delivery!

