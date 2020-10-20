Lydia Jazmine and the B2C Entertainment trio will be performing for their fans who have a chance to catch the Club Beatz At Home concert from the comfort of their homes this Saturday.

The last Club Beatz At Home concert had a Reggae music legend Maddox Sematimba and Karole Kasita give the best of their performance on the Club Pilsener-sponsored show.

Up next on the next edition are artistes who have made names for themselves in recent years; Lydia Jazmine and the B2C Entertainment trio. The concert kicks off on Saturday at 9:15PM hosted by Douglas Lwanga.

It will be showing live on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook and YouTube pages and all you need to do is grab a cold Club Pilsener and have an active data package to catch your favorite artistes perform.

About The Performers:

Lydia Jazmine, born Lydia Nabawanuka, started singing in the choir at her high school. She joined a band called Gertnum as a background vocalist after high school.

Later, she was signed by the Radio and Weasel music group as a back-up singer. She did the back-up vocals on a couple of songs like “Ntunga” and “Breath Away”.

She later performed background vocal lyrics for Bebe Cool and Sheebah Karungi before deciding to take on music as a serious career in 2014, her first single being a duet with Rabadaba dubbed “You Know”.

She has since turned into a proven talent and a big star on the African continent with several hit songs to her name. Her performances are something you cannot miss out.

On the other hand, the B2C Entertainment a.k.a B2C Soldiers a.k.a Kampala Boys is a fast-rising Ugandan boys’ band comprising of three talented musicians; Mr Lee, Bobby Lash and Delivad Julio.

They have released several hit songs over the years and with the Radio and Weasel duo not complete anymore, you could say they are the best music group in the country with their song ‘Munda’ dominating the airwaves.

