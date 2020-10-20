Fresh Kid not sure whether Fresh Daddy deserves a collabo

Youngster rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid is not yet sure whether he should offer his dad Mr. Paul Mutabazi alias Fresh Daddy a collabo anytime soon.
The former De Texas Entertainment rapper disclosed how he is not certain about when the two will be teaming up to drop a bomb of a collabo.
The nine-year-old opened up about how he isn’t having plans of linking up with his dad for a collabo while in an interview with Record TV presenter Andrew Anderson Luzze.
When the Bambi hit rapper was asked to reveal when he hopes to bless his dad with a collabo, he said that they will first have to sit down and discuss a few issues before they hit the recording booth.
I haven’t yet said that I won’t offer my dad with a collabo but we will first have to discuss about that before we both hit the recording booth if have you have listened to his most recent song.Fresh Kid
Read Also: Fresh Daddy features in Fresh Kid’s ‘Tozikiza’ visuals