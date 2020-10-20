I don’t regret not growing up with my dad – Bebe Cool

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool believes that not growing up with his father was a great opportunity for him to chase his dreams.

The Gagamel International boss who is considered as one of the most successful artists in Uganda’s entertainment industry opened up about how he never had the chance to live with his dad while growing up.

While speaking on NBS TV’s People And Power show the “Wakayima” singer disclosed that he doesn’t regret not growing up with his dad.

The dad of five explained how he was brought up by his mother who was taking care of 10 children on her own yet she was a poor woman.

The way how his mother always worked relentlessly to fend for them yet his dad was living an easy lifestyle with another family inspired Bebe Cool to have the guts to work hard and be successful.

I didn’t have a chance to grow up with my father and I don’t regret it. My mother brought up 10 children on her own. My mother was a poor woman, my father on the other hand was successful and because of that, I had that pump in me to be successful like my other family that was with my father. Bebe Cool

