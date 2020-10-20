I hate on and off relationships, if we fight, we fight for good – Zahara Totto

NXT radio and NBS TV’s UnCut gossip queen Zahara Nalumansi alias Zahara Totto is known for hopping from one relationship to another at her own will.

In her recent relationship, she was engaged to a one Don Solomon but it ended in a bitter and nasty way with videos of her fighting with her man went viral online.

While speaking about Sherry Matovu and Thadeus Katumba’s on and off relationship that was marred with lots of fights and abuses, the mother of three disclosed how she deeply hates that kind of love life.

The NTX radio presenter went on to reveal that if she happens to fight with her lover, she hits hard, once and for all so that the relationship ends for good without more stress.

I hate those things of an on and off relationship. When I fight with my lover, I hit hard once and for all so that we end up the relationship for good without stressing again. Zahara Totto

At the moment Zahara Totto is living a happy relationship with one Reuben Robert who a few days ago refuted rumors of a breakup.

Read Also: Zahara Totto moves on, kisses ‘new’ boyfriend on camera