Lydia Jazmine shares lovely photos with her mom as she turns 59

It is evident that we feel the love in singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka’s home after she shared a message of gratitude as her mom turned 59.

The singer who decided to put whatever was on her agenda on hold chose to spend the whole day treating her mom with the best she could as she celebrated her new age.

The “Binji” singer showed love to her mom as she shared cute and adorable photos with her mom while carrying her on her laps during a photo shoot.

The pair seemed to be having a blissful moment as they enjoyed the company of each other and the love that was exchanged between themselves looked immeasurable.

Lydia Jazmine then took to her socials and promised that she will do everything possible to make her mom super proud.

HAPPY 59th BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN. I’m So Lucky To Have You, I Give Thanks For Your Life Everyday. I Will Do Everything Possible To Make You The Happiest, I Promise To Make You Super Proud. I Love You Infinity Maama Wange. Lydia Jazmine

HAPPY 59th BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN😍 I’m So Lucky To Have You, I Give Thanks For Your Life Everyday.🙏 I Will Do Everything Possible To Make You The Happiest, I Promise To Make You Super Proud👌 I Love You Infinity Maama Wange💚 May God’s Grace & Protection Be With You🙏 pic.twitter.com/5px71PlZm5 — Lydia Jazmine🇺🇬 (@Lydiahjazmine) October 19, 2020

Read Also: Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine partner in crime on ‘Binji’ visuals