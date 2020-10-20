Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso celebrate 7th marriage anniversary

The way city celebrity couple Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso keep their love life on a low key is a real definition of love being a beautiful thing and it never dies.

The couple that is popularly known in the movie industry is celebrating seven years since the pair said their vows to one another in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Taking to their socials, Mathew Nabwiso thanked his wife Eleanor for being an amazing wife and companion for the years the pair have lived together.

It’s seven years today since she said “I DO” thanks for being an amazing wife and companion. Mathew Nabwiso

Congratulations to couple that is blessed with four children!

