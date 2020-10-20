Urban TV and events emcee MC Casmir, real name Mukisa Kimenyi, is using his Party With Casmir platform to raise tuition for students in different campuses through the Give-Back campaign.

MC Casmir has often showed off his kindness and a heart of charity through various drives that he has spearheaded, usually amongst the youths at different universities and high schools.

Casmir to his best behavior with yet another drive dubbed the Give-Back campaign through which he intends to raise tuition for the under privileged students for at least two semesters in different campuses annually.

You are not rich until you have a rich heart. Roy T. Bennett

The students to be helped by the campaign will be picked by the help of guild councils and a press conference will be held every after four months for accountability.

Fans, donors and well-wishers are urged to support the cause bu purchasing fully branded ‘PartyWithCasmir’ wear including T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and Jumpers at UGX 30,000, UGX 50,000, and UGX 60,000 respectively.

