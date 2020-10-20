In a few months to come, Nickie Berry will be a mother to Beenie Gunter’s child. She reveals that pregnancy is the most heavenly experience she has ever had.

Nickie Berry is an Entrepreneur, CEO NB Glam, Afro Shots Wear and a Fashion Influencer. Way too focused and according to her celebrity boyfriend, she is one loyal woman.

According to a few of her friends, she is the ideal friend to have in your circle and she deserves all the happiness which seems to have just began with her pregnancy.

In July, following his child neglect saga, Beenie Gunter revealed that he was living happily with his woman are expecting a baby. On Tuesday morning, he shared the photo showing Nickie’s baby bump.

In a post on her Instagram account, Nickie shared more photos of her baby bump with the caption; “Carrying a baby is the most heavenly experience I’ve ever had.”

We wish her a safe pregnancy and delivery!

