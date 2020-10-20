Team Good Music (TGM) boss Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso could not hide his excitement following the recent verification of his account on the TikTok App.

The jolly “Malamu” singer revealed the news of his verification via his social media platforms rallying his fans to follow him on the TikTok app.

He also disclosed how he uses the platform to unveil new hit songs and engage his new fans more openly.

Just got verified on tik tok. Now it’s easy to find me. Please make sure you follow me as I will also be using the platform to unveil new hits and engage my fans more. Pallaso

Congratulations Pallaso upon the verification!

