The Mith soars with 16-track ‘The UGANDAN’ music album

The UGANDAN is the latest album from Ugandan Hip-hop artist, The MITH. The album is his 3rd album following his previous albums; his debut ‘The Week Of September’ and sophomore ‘Destination Africa’.

Born Tom Mayanja, The Mith is a Ugandan rapper who started his music career in 1999 with Klear Kut – the group which had the first Ugandan video to air on MTV.

Klear Kut was also nominated at the 2002 Kora All Africa Music Awards in the Most Promising African Group and Revelation of the Year categories with the hit single All I Wanna Know.

‘The UGANDAN’ is The Mith’s third album as an individual artist after ‘Destination Africa’ and ‘The week of September’. He has also had successful singles over the years.

Album cover designed by LNF The Undisputed

‘The UGANDAN’ is a 16-track album was produced exclusively by Koz-N-Effekt and was recorded at Talent Africa by Hip-hop producer of the year, Samurae.

The album features a variety of Ugandan talent; from rappers, singers to poets and instrumentalists including Navio, Evon, Herbert Ssensamba, Giovanni Kiyingi, Martha Smallz, Tucker HD, Benezeri and more.

The surprise feature on the album is The Mith’s Grandmother, who features on “Bwaga Amagumba”.

The Mith showcases the razor sharp lyricism he is known for, but he also shows a lot of growth. He talks current trending topics in Uganda, as well as personal topics like his Faith, family and love.

The album is available on all streaming platforms, and on CD as well.

