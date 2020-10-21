Full Split: Martha Kay shows off flexibility while exercising (VIDEO)

Local Comedienne Martha Kay Kagimba a.k.a The Range Rover Girl showed off her flexibility and fitness in a video where she was recorded doing a full split.

For a couple of years, Martha Kay has often revealed how she is insecure about different parts of her body including her legs and her skin complexion.

Slowly, she has come to terms with her insecurities and she is proud of her complexion. There is one more thing she is working on now and she seems to be on the right track – FITNESS!

The jolly comedienne shared a video of herself doing a a few stretches and a full split on her social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

The video left many of her followers surprised as they talked about how fit and flexible she is.

She is not the only female celebrity who has shared their serious workout routines with their social media followers. Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, Sheebah Karungi and several others have their fitness in check.

This comes just a few days after she revealed how she is single but very open for love. She is working hard. We hope the capable men are noticing.

