Big Talent singer Eddy Kenzo revealed how he has failed to get a wife while congratulating one of his managers Martin Beta who was introduced to his wife’s family a few weeks ago.

On 10th October 2020, accompanied by friends, Eddy Kenzo’s manager Martin ‘Beta’ Muhumuza was introduced to his wife’s family in a traditional introduction ceremony.

It was a colorful and successful ceremony and Beta is very thankful for his family and friends who provided different support towards the big day.

10.10.2020 will always be a special day in our lives as the Muhumuzas. I was accompanied by my family & friends for an introduction to my wife’s parents. I thank my wife Linder Pink for not giving up on me at any point, for always encouraging me and always believing in me even at my lowest. Martin Beta











To congratulate his right-hand man, Eddy Kenzo ran to his Facebook page where he left a message in which he wished the the best of luck to the young couple.

The Big Talent chief also revealed how he is still on the hunt for a wife as well and he has not succeeded in that direction as of yet.

“Congratulations to my main man. The Big talent Manager Muhumuza Martin Beta and your beautiful wife Linda Pink mungu abateremu obwangu bambi. Naye Nze omukazi akyambuze baaba,” wrote Kenzo.

Keep Musuuza in your prayers!

