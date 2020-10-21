MultiChoice Uganda donates PPE to KCCA, National Covid-19 Task Force

MultiChoice Uganda has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ushs. 281.3 million (US$75,000) to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National COVID-19 Task Force.

The support offered through local content flagship channel, Pearl Magic is intended for people in high-risk areas and those at the frontline in support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the handover, Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing appreciated the government, the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against COVID-19.

“Today, the support we bring through this donation comes in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that includes a total of 7,500 KN95 Face Masks and 7,500 Disposable Isolation Gowns – valued at USD 75,000 (Ushs. 281.3 million).”

“Our core focus in this donation is the delivery of these PPEs to people in areas of high risk of the virus contagion in this case being Kampala which has so far recorded the highest number of deaths and infections,” Asiimwe remarked.

He added; “We shall also focus on medical workers at the frontline. Their need for this equipment is evidenced by available May, 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) statistics that illustrate that more than 90,000 health workers globally have been infected with the virus despite being preventable.”

Ms. Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), applauded MultiChoice Uganda for the highly targeted and very timely contribution.

“We are pleased to receive the PPE’s from MultiChoice Uganda, a brand that has operated in the country for a long time and has Ugandans at heart, evidenced by initiatives like this and others like the dedication of a channel, Pearl Magic to air solely Ugandan-only content.”

She further noted “MultiChoice Uganda through Pearl Magic has continued to effect its promise of providing distinguished local content that resonates with Ugandans.

“I congratulate Pearl Magic upon its 2nd year anniversary as it makes significant strides towards delivering more valuable content for Ugandans.

“The contribution Pearl Magic has made today towards the safety and well- being of all Ugandans in times like these, is a symbol that we are together in this fight.

“On behalf of KCCA and fellow Ugandans, I want to thank MultiChoice Uganda for the generous contribution and showing solidarity towards fighting this disease and keeping Ugandans safe.”

Meeting of officials from MultiChoice Uganda, National COVID-19 Task Force and KCCA

In order to maintain the suppression of the virus, MultiChoice Uganda urges customers and the general public to continue to follow the SOPs and mandatory guidelines provided by the Government and Ministry of Health.

Also speaking at the handover of these PPE’s, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda highlighted that MultiChoice Uganda gave a cash contribution of Ushs. 10 million towards the Relief Fund, to assist with efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

He further remarked that, “Since then, we launched the We’ve Got You campaign dubbed DStv Tweyanziza and GOtv Mwebale Nnyo offers to provide free bouquet upgrades to DStv and GOtv customers which came at a time when we knew our customers were at home and needed creative and constructive ways to remain occupied and productive.

“We also introduced Education and Learning programs such as Learning Time which is now available on Pearl Magic from 9:00 to 11:00 am every weekday. The aim in doing so was to provide content for school-going students as they awaited school reopening.”

“MucltiChoice Uganda is honoured to further join in on the fight against COVID-19 with the handover of the PPE’s that has been made today,” Asiimwe concluded