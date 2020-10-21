Former local gospel singer Julie Mutesasira has caused a stir online after photos of her kissing a fellow woman during their wedding went viral on social media.

The photos emerged after his ex-lover Pastor Steven Mutesasira officially tied the knot with his new lover identified as Judith over the weekend.

In the past, it was rumored that Julie divorced with her husband and fled to Canada but the rumors where yet to be confirmed until the photos of her marrying a fellow woman made their way on social media.

The photos have sparked mixed reactions among her followers as many hinted on how ladies who are always mistreated by their husbands end up in similar situations.

Before Julie Mutesasira left the country, she was a darling in the gospel industry with a couple of hit songs to her name including Lwana Nabo, Saba, Asobola, Bewuunya, and Ekikunyumira.

Social media is awash with pictures of Pastor Julie Mutesasila's wedding a fellow woman.



Julie divorced her ex-husband Pastor Mutesasila, left her children in Uganda (Esther and Ezekeli), changed her lifestyle and moved to USA where she found new love. #NBSAfter5 #NextMediaEnt pic.twitter.com/6rxiHQSqDd — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) October 21, 2020

