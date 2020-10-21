Ugandan singer Ang3lina opens up Ang3l Studios in London

UK-based Ugandan singer Angela Nabuufu, popularly known as Ang3lina, is now a proud owner of Ang3l Studios located in London, UK.

25-year-old Ang3lina kick-started her music career in August 2013. Her style of music ranges from Urban to Afro-pop to Dancehall to local Ugandan Zouk.

At the age of just 7, she taught herself how to play the piano and her music talents progressed over the years. She furthermore acquired skills in Songwriting, playing the guitar and Music Software/Studio production.

Today, she is the only renown female music producer in the Ugandan music industry and she opened up her own studios; Ang3l Studios, in North London.

“I’ve spent the last couple months building this studio from scratch. As a female producer, I always wanted my own spot. Manifested it and now we’re officially open for business,” revealed Ang3lina.

The studio, with its own in-house producers, is open for recording, hire and Sound Engineering services available 24 hours.

Congratulations Angela!

Read Also: Older, wiser, and grateful – Ang3lina marks 25th birthday