Ashburg Kato yet to receive cows promised by President Museveni

Former Power Power blogger Ashburg Kato who defected to the ruling party NRM has lamented how he hasn’t yet received his payment of five cows that were promised to him by President Museveni.

Ashburg aired his frustration through his social media pages saying that he is certain that the president delivered his promise but believes there is someone in between the chain holding onto his cows.

He went on to assert how the president doesn’t lie about his promises but revealed that someone at Okello House could have varnished with his cows.

I have for long been waiting for my cows since the president promised them to me at his farm in Kisozi. Then, from nowhere I was told that the President gave the cows to someone at Okello House. From that time, he has been waiting for feedback on how the cows are doing. Only me to hear that the cows were given to someone but they varnished in the thin air. Ashburg Kato

He further disclosed that on his first meet with the Head of State, he was amazed by his brilliance and ideas thus proposed to him that he starts farming an idea he accepted.

However, due to the fact that he had no where to put his cows at the time, he chose that they remain at the president’s farm and later on be delivered.

Ashburg reveals that to-date he is yet to see his cows, something that has started giving him sleepless nights.

When I met the president, he said he was very happy with my ideas, he asked that I start farming so as a contribution he pledged five cows. I was elated but I was not prepared to have the cows, I had no where to transport them from and put them immediately Ashburg Kato

